Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken on ODM Leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of concentrating his efforts on shooting down the bottom-up economic model without giving an alternative.

Speaking at Kimana Town in Kajiado South today, Ruto claimed that Raila speeches are often full of riddles, arrogance, and pride.

Recently, Raila launched his Azimio la Umoja, a strategic plan aimed at uniting Kenyans ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Let us not follow the Vitendawili man,” Ruto urged a roadside gathering.

“He is proud and arrogant,” added the DP.

Raila uses riddles to hit out at his opponents. It is this approach that Ruto claims, adds no value to the discourse on Kenyans’ welfare.

The DP reiterated his past promises pledging to place low-income earners’ welfare at the centre of his government operations should he be elected president in 2022.

He said he will prioritise solutions to the high rate of unemployment among the youth in Kenya.

Raila Odinga, on the other hand, has pledged to unite the country, manage the national debt and provide an enabling environment for the youth to flourish economically.

Both the DP and the former prime minister have been on campaign mode less than 12 months to the August 2022 general election where they have been at each other’s necks with each trying to outdo the other.

