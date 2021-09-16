Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has handed Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka a career-threatening blow after he poached his key ally in the upcoming Nguu/Masumba by-election in Makueni County.

James Mbaluka, who was coordinating campaigns for Wiper candidate Eshio Mnaiwa, dumped Kalonzo for Ruto last weekend after Wiper loyalists accused him of being the DP’s mole.

According to sources, Mbaluka was secretly organizing meetings between Ruto and Nguu/Masumba residents while still campaigning for the Wiper candidate.

His wife and parents too have dumped Kalonzo and joined Ruto’s Hustler Movement, and have been campaigning for UDA candidate in Nguu/Malumba Ward.

The DP’s move has left Kalonzo’s supporters confused, considering that the by-election is just around the corner.

Kalonzo has since replaced Mbaluka with Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu to coordinate Wiper campaigns in the Ward.

