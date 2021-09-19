Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has remained adamant that his Mt Kenya allies must fold their parties and join his UDA party if they are keen on working with him in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto maintained that UDA will not enter any coalition talks with parties, saying he would rather go it alone than be weighed back with some parties.

He took issue with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, and former Gichugu MP Martha Karua, who are pushing UDA to form a coalition with their small parties, accusing them of fanning tribalism with their tribal parties.

He termed Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi, Kiunjuri’s The Service Party, and Karua’s NARC Kenya as small parties with no national outlook.

Ruto reiterated that UDA, which has been styled as a party of the downtrodden, has a national appeal and brings together hustlers from across the nation.

“Some people want to take us back to the days of tribal political parties.”

“They want ethnic communities to be under small parties instead of embracing national parties,” Ruto said.

“I want the hustler nation to join a political party that understands the language of small traders, boda boda operators, peasant farmers and an ordinary citizen,” Ruto added.

Recently, Kuria, Kiunjuri, and Karua made it clear they are unwilling to fold up their parties to join Ruto’s 2022 political vehicle, UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST