Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, revealed on Wednesday that Deputy President William Ruto has over 50 security officers attached to his properties.

ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch is among the properties that Ruto owns.

The ranch is reportedly guarded by six officers.

The 15000 Acres ranch has luxury camps where tourists go to unwind.

See photos below.

