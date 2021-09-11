Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has netted renowned comedian, Kamau Kinuthia alias Omosh, of the famous Tahidi High.

Omosh, who had been struggling with alcoholism and joblessness since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, officially joined the Hustler Nation and was received by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina at the party’s headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, yesterday.

In a statement, UDA indicated that Omosh had registered as a member and that he had endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

The comedian later donned the UDA party t-shirt as well as a cap and posed for a photo with the party’s Secretary-General.

“He (Omosh) said hardworking Kenyans who lacked opportunities will benefit from the revolutionary economic model,” reads an excerpt posted on UDA’s social media pages.

Speaking after joining Ruto’s UDA, Omosh noted that he was an entertainer who had friends in most of the political parties.

Further, he dismissed reports of being committed to the UDA party.

“I am an artist and I entertain the whole country, all communities. I am not partisan to any party and I don’t like politics,” he stated.

Recently, Kenyans of goodwill came together to build Omosh a three-bedroom house after listening to his plight, where he almost got evicted over rent arrears.

The Kenyan DAILY POST