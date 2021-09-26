Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto assured President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga that they would enjoy state protection and immunity should he ascend to power in August 2022.

Speaking in Migori County yesterday, Ruto allayed fears that he will retaliate against the duo he has constantly accused of frustrating his efforts to win the upcoming election.

He claimed that he is the best candidate to ensure their welfare is taken care of.

“I will take care of them without bias. I will ensure they have adequate protection. The police officers assigned to them will ensure they move around and conduct their businesses freely.

“No problem!” he stated.

Ruto further asked them to support his bid for the presidency as he supported both of them in previous elections.

According to Ruto, he had the people’s support and was not distracted by Uhuru’s efforts to unite political leaders against him.

“You are all aware that I campaigned for Baba (Raila) and vigorously pushed his agenda in 2007.

“I ensured he became Prime Minister. “

“In 2013 and 2017 I also campaigned for Uhuru.

“They have now joined hands to ensure I am locked out of the 2022 race.

“They have unveiled a gang,” Ruto stated much to the delight of the crowd.

Pundits and politicians had opined that the DP would sabotage Uhuru and Raila’s businesses in vengeance after the president kicked him out of his circle and handed his duties to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and purged his allies from the government.

