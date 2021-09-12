Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnson Muthama, has hit back at Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, for calling for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto over what he termed as failed marriage between the DP and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a series of tweets, Muthama said only voters can remove Ruto from government and not the CS without a portfolio.

According to Muthama, Ruto was elected by the people alongside Uhuru Kenyatta, not appointed, and thus a mere CS without portfolio cannot call for his removal, yet he is paid by the taxpayer while doing nothing.

He accused Tuju of lacking understanding of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

“Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju is one man who doesn’t understand the COK 2010 very well.”

“The DP wasn’t appointed, he was elected alongside Uhuru. We all know who campaigned.”

“Raphael Tuju is a CS without a portfolio enjoying government salary without any duties, he enjoys security paid by our own taxes.”

“William Ruto can only be kicked out by the voters, not a mere CS without a portfolio,” said Muthama.

This is not the first time the UDA chairman has defended DP Ruto who has been popularizing UDA as his preferred party of choice ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have been calling on Ruto to resign after claiming that he had been pushed out of the government, and his duties given to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

But Ruto has insisted that he was rightfully elected by the people of Kenya alongside the president and he will continue discharging his constitutional mandate without fear or favour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST