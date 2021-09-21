Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende has cautioned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto as the next president.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Marende called out William Ruto for derailing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda with his greed.

The former speaker also reiterated claims by the Jubilee Party that William Ruto demanded to appoint half of the Cabinet members, and did so by appointing his tribesmen.

“When you look at those who want to contest for the presidency, there are others who have been given the opportunity to serve before.”

“President Uhuru Kenyatta means well for Kenya, but sometimes he works with people who are looking for individual benefits.

“When given an opportunity to select Cabinet members, they took their tribe alone,” the former speaker said without mentioning Ruto directly.

Kenneth Marende warned that Ruto is a greedy person, comparing him to a dangerous wild animal.

“Why do you think that person will change if you elect him president?

He will not change, because his thinking is about tribalism,” he said.

His sentiments on Ruto being a dangerous person follows a similar one from Jubilee Party and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In a press statement on September 6, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju accused Ruto of holding his boss hostage during their first term in office.

Later, ODM leader Raila Odinga accused Ruto of holding his boss hostage, and that he saved him (Uhuru) through the March 2018 handshake.

