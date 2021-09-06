Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Chaos erupted in Kieni Constituency hours before a scheduled church event in which Deputy President William Ruto was set to attend.

A video clip showed some of the protesters lighting bonfires and blocking the road leading to Mbiriri Church with a mountain of debris.

Ruto had sought to attend several church services in the area but some of them declined to host him.

He ultimately attended Mbiriri Full Gospel Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County and the service went on peacefully.

Another clip showed events at the church venue halted with attendees roaming around the field unsure of the way forward.

“We thank God for giving us another chance to congregate here for prayers. I ask that since we came here for prayers, let us maintain peace.”

“Let us follow all directives issued by the government to avoid a clash,” stated an announcer.

Another clip showed two teams from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which is headed by the DP, in a scuffle at the venue.

In October 2020, a man lost his life in the chaos that ensued ahead of Ruto’s visit for a church service at African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) in Kenol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST