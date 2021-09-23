Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man of empty promises.

When he was campaigning in Naivasha in 2017 alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, he had promised that if re-elected, Jubilee Government would build an industrial park in Naivasha that would have provided jobs to thousands of youths in the area.

However, those were just empty promises to woo voters.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.