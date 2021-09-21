Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi have a number of governors supporting their 2022 presidential bids.

Most first-term Governors have aligned themselves towards the three principals in order to secure their chances of also winning the 2022 General Elections.

For the second-term county chiefs, they have made the alignments in order to stand a better chance when it comes to political appointments after the elections.

Here is a list of Governors supporting each principal

Governors supporting William Ruto.

The Deputy President enjoys the support of the county bosses mostly from the Rift Valley region.

They include;-

Jackson Mandago – Uasin Gishu County

Moses Lenolkulal – Samburu County

Hillary Barchok – Bomet County

Samuel Tunai – Narok County

Stanley Kiptis – Baringo County

John Lonyangapuo – West Pokot County

Stephen Sang – Nandi County

Josphat Nanok – Turkana County

Okoth Obado – Migori County

Governors supporting Raila Odinga

Raila enjoys the support of the majority of governors from the Western and Nyanza regions, and a few from other parts of the country.

They include;-

Wycliffe Oparanya – Kakamega County

Sospeter Ojaamong – Busia County

Wilber Ottichilo – Vihiga County

Wycliffe Wangamati – Bungoma County

Cyprian Awiti – Homa Bay County

Cornel Rasanga – Siaya County

Anyang’ Nyong’o – Kisumu County

James Ongwae – Kisii County

Hassan Joho – Mombasa County

Godhana Dhadho – Tana River County

Fahim Twaha – Lamu County

Ndiritu Muriithi – Laikipia County

James Nyoro – Kiambu County

Joseph ole Lenku – Kajiado County

Alex Tolgos – Elgeyo Marakwet

Governor supporting Musalia Mudavadi

Francis Kimemia – Nyandarua County.

