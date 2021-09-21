Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi have a number of governors supporting their 2022 presidential bids.
Most first-term Governors have aligned themselves towards the three principals in order to secure their chances of also winning the 2022 General Elections.
For the second-term county chiefs, they have made the alignments in order to stand a better chance when it comes to political appointments after the elections.
Here is a list of Governors supporting each principal
Governors supporting William Ruto.
The Deputy President enjoys the support of the county bosses mostly from the Rift Valley region.
They include;-
Jackson Mandago – Uasin Gishu County
Moses Lenolkulal – Samburu County
Hillary Barchok – Bomet County
Samuel Tunai – Narok County
Stanley Kiptis – Baringo County
John Lonyangapuo – West Pokot County
Stephen Sang – Nandi County
Josphat Nanok – Turkana County
Okoth Obado – Migori County
Governors supporting Raila Odinga
Raila enjoys the support of the majority of governors from the Western and Nyanza regions, and a few from other parts of the country.
They include;-
Wycliffe Oparanya – Kakamega County
Sospeter Ojaamong – Busia County
Wilber Ottichilo – Vihiga County
Wycliffe Wangamati – Bungoma County
Cyprian Awiti – Homa Bay County
Cornel Rasanga – Siaya County
Anyang’ Nyong’o – Kisumu County
James Ongwae – Kisii County
Hassan Joho – Mombasa County
Godhana Dhadho – Tana River County
Fahim Twaha – Lamu County
Ndiritu Muriithi – Laikipia County
James Nyoro – Kiambu County
Joseph ole Lenku – Kajiado County
Alex Tolgos – Elgeyo Marakwet
Governor supporting Musalia Mudavadi
Francis Kimemia – Nyandarua County.
