Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Royal Media Services owner, S.K Macharia, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to leave the country in a safe pair of hands when he retires in August 2022.

Speaking yesterday at a Nairobi Hotel during a meeting of the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), Macharia said the gains that were envisaged in the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga should not go to waste.

“Without President Uhuru Kenyatta there would be no handshake. We salute him for that.

“We ask him to leave that handshake in good hands so that it can continue,” Macharia said in an indirect reference to Raila Odinga.

According to Macharia, Raila is the safe pair of hands for the country and Uhuru should hand over power to him, adding that were it not the case, then the president could not have gone to look him for the famous 2018 March Handshake.

“We believe President Uhuru Kenyatta will leave this country in good hands, the hand he went to look for to shake,” he added.

At the same time, the billionaire took a jibe at Deputy President William Ruto, whom he accused of playing tokenism politics, saying Kenyans don’t need cash to help them improve their living standard.

He reiterated that for the country to realize economic growth, corruption should be fought relentlessly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST