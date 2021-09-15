Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – The battle for Rift Valley votes has taken a new turn after KANU Chairman Gideon Moi officially entered the 2022 presidential contest.

Rift Valley has been perceived to be Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold since the retirement and subsequent death of Gideon Moi’s father, Daniel Arap Moi, who dominated the region for decades.

And now, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi hopes to reclaim the title held by his father for decades after announcing his Presidential bid in 2022.

According to KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, Kenya’s oldest political party, KANU, has decided to chart its own path to field a presidential candidate in the hotly anticipated 2022 presidential race.

“As Kanu, we are going to have our own presidential candidate in 2022, the name of our candidate is going to be unveiled before the end of the month,” Salat said.

This now marks the beginning of the showdown between Ruto and Gideon over the control of Rift Valley politics.

The move by Gideon also leaves One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in shambles with Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula at crossroads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST