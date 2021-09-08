Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has opened an official investigation into the chaos that was witnessed in the Kieni Constituency on Sunday, during the visit by Deputy President William Ruto.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), which is under the Ministry of Interior, opened a probe into the incident that saw goons light bonfires and barricade the road before eventually stoning Ruto’s convoy.

In a statement on Tuesday, NCIC stated that it had opened the probe, in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), into the violence and are seeking to file criminal charges against the perpetrators.

“We must therefore condemn in the strongest terms these acts of intolerance and use of abusive language on the national stage.”

“ As the NCIC in conjunction with the DCI we are looking into these matters with the view of filing criminal charges against the people behind these regrettable and barbaric Acts,” part of their statement read.

NCIC will also be looking to prosecute individuals who had been involved in violence targeted at other politicians.

However, the investigations may prove problematic for Ruto after it emerged that his allies are the ones that planned and orchestrated the violence and stoning of his convoy.

According to Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, Ruto’s ally, and Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, hired the goons that caused violence and stoned the DP’s convoy and blamed it on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in order to gain sympathy from the public.

