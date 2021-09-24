Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Herman Manyora, has warned Deputy President William Ruto to stop wasting his time campaigning in Mt. Kenya because he may never get as many votes from the region as he expects.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Manyora said Mt. Kenya votes should just be a bonus for Ruto if he wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I have told William Ruto to look for votes outside Mt. Kenya and let Mt Kenya votes be a bonus,” Manyora said.

He likened Ruto’s preoccupation with the Mt. Kenya region to a man who places all his eggs in one basket.

According to Manyora, the Mt Kenya region will vote as directed by their kingpin and in this case, none is leaning towards the DP.

“The people of Mt Kenya will take direction from their leaders and their leaders are not these young men with Ruto.”

“They will seek from their real leaders, top on the list of leaders Mt Kenya will listen to is President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Manyora further opined that William Ruto’s campaign is premised on the fact that the vote-rich Mt Kenya region is his, which is a very dangerous strategy.

“You remove Mt Kenya from William Ruto and he is not Ruto,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST