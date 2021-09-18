Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has revoked Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s endorsement for Murang’a gubernatorial seat, following an uproar that saw some aspirants threaten to decamp from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Through a video clip that was shared by Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua on his social media page on Friday, Ruto took back his words on endorsing the soft-spoken senator.

Defending his earlier sentiments, Ruto stated that he thought Kang’ata was the only leader from the county affiliated with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) seeking to take a stab at the gubernatorial seat.

Revoking the endorsement, Ruto claimed other leaders from the region were free to join the race on a UDA ticket.

“I want you to know that after some leaders visited me here in Karen I said Kang’ata understands a lot of issues and he has a strong stand. People said that I had endorsed him.”

“But I did not know that we have issues. Other leaders stated that they do not want endorsement issues,” stated Ruto.

“We have leaders who are in UDA but they have not announced it publicly. We have many UDA members. I thought Kang’ata was the only one. Now let me make it clear to you that we have not endorsed Irungu Kang’ata,” he added.

Ruto assured leaders that the party will conduct a fair nomination before presenting a candidate to the electorate in the 2022 general election.

UDA aspirants had protested the move by Ruto to endorse Kang’ata and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, accusing the DP of favoritism.

