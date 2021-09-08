Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly stated that ODM Leader Raila Odinga won the 2007 presidential contest, but former President Mwai Kibaki rigged him out.

Speaking when he met grassroots leaders from Murang’a at his Karen residence yesterday, Ruto stated that for the last 30 years he has been in politics, he has never lost an election, including the controversial 2007 one where he was with Raila.

According to Ruto, he is a distinguished politician who has never lost an election since he first contested for a seat in 1997.

He noted that he was an experienced politician who understood how to win elections.

He further endorsed leaders allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), noting that he would use his experience to help the candidates win.

The two leaders who received the endorsement were lawyer Edward Muriu, who is eyeing the Gatanga parliamentary seat, and Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who got Ruto’s blessings to go for the Murang’a governor’s seat.

“I have been in the political scene for a long time. I have been here for 30 years since I first vied in 1997, to date. I have never lost an election,” stated Ruto.

“I want to ask you to walk with these leaders. You are the people to decide. However, I can tell you that you will not go wrong with these leaders.

“I have experience. Therefore, I cannot allow these people to come and lose,” the DP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST