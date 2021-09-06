Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was yesterday treated to a rare shock after three main churches in Mt. Kenya refused to host him for Sunday service.

Ruto was in Kieni Constituency in Nyeri County to attend a church service, but to his surprise, several churches refused to accommodate him after making several requests.

Efforts by the DP’s allies to pitch tents and hold the service outside the church were thwarted by security officers who claimed they had not been notified.

Ultimately, he was accepted by Mbiriri Full Gospel Church, a small establishment that could not accommodate more than 100 people due to the Covid-19 protocol.

He spent the day at Mbiriri Full-Gospel Church, where the service went on smoothly.

Earlier on, chaos erupted in Kieni hours before Ruto arrived.

A video clip showed some of the protesters lighting bonfires and blocking the road leading to Mbiriri Church with a mountain of debris.

The Kenyan DAILY POST