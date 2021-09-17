Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to stem the fallout in UDA, following his move to favor some candidates, which has threatened the very existence of his party.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kandara Constituency yesterday, Ruto assured members of free and fair nominations in UDA.

He assured all members there will be no direct nomination tickets to some party members vying for various posts.

“United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party belongs to the citizens, it is a party for hustlers.

“I want you to know that,” he assured.

According to Ruto, the nomination fallout was good, as it showed that other rival politicians are eyeing the party’s ticket.

“When I saw supporters of Jamleck Kamau, Wairagu, and Nyakera protesting the endorsements, I knew there are some people who are in UDA but have not come out in the open to declare the same,” Ruto said while urging them to join the party.

The UDA party members had a fallout after DP William Ruto held a meeting with grassroots readers from Murang’a County recently.

In the meeting, DP William Ruto praised attendants such as Irungu Kang’ata and Susan Kihika for their contribution to the party.

This irked a section of UDA members who claimed that the DP had directly endorsed Kang’ata and Kihika with his praises and vowed to ditch the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST