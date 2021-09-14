Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Former National Assembly Speaker, Francis Ole Kaparo, has ditched Deputy President William Ruto and threw his weight behind Raila Odinga for the presidency, as the season for political realignments takes shape ahead of the 2022 General Election.

While rallying Kajiado County to back Raila’s 2022 presidency during a consultative meeting in Kajiado, Kaparo, who was the former chairman of William Ruto’s led United Republican Party (URP), said the former Prime Minister had the interests of the Maa community at heart and that he cannot harm the community.

“Even if I am not a member of ODM or Jubilee parties, let me tell you the truth, this man (Raila) cannot harm the Masaai community,” he said.

This comes as Ruto is scrambling to have a firm grip on the Maa community.

Raila urged the Maa community to stick together and speak in one voice.

He said no economic model will work in Kenya if the country is divided.

“We recognize that for prosperity and growth, we need unity and stability. No economic or governance model, however well crafted, can thrive in an environment of chaos, disunity, and instability,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST