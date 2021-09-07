Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Sports Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia has told off Deputy President William Ruto over his plans for the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview with a local media station, the CAS told Ruto that the running mate position he offered would not be enough for the region.

He suggested that it was too early to rule out the possibility of the region fielding a presidential candidate.

He noted that the least the region can accept is the presidency, given the region’s large electorate.

“A running mate is not even enough for Mount Kenya, the least they accept is president,” Kinuthia stated.

According to Kinuthia, the economic gains Kikuyus have made and the things they have changed do not allow them to play second fiddle.

However, he noted that the region will back the candidate who has their interests at heart, explaining that what the region needed was economic empowerment.

