Thursday, September 02, 2021 – Two police officers were arrested yesterday, following the loss of exhibits relating to a narcotics case.

The officer commanding Garissa police station confirmed Wednesday that police constable Akuku David and police constable Robert Birundu, were the main suspects behind the disappearance of 18 rolls of cannabis sativa, that had been recovered from a drug-dealing suspect.

On August 31, 2021, detectives acting on intelligence leads had detained 25-year-old Joy Mawia Mutua, who was in possession of the drugs that had been carefully concealed in her body. Upon arrest, the drugs were recovered and kept as exhibit.

The suspect was placed in custody and later released under unclear circumstances. She was yesterday escorted to Garissa police station awaiting arraignment in court to answer to her crime. But things took a different turn as the two officers could not produce the exhibit to be presented in court.

This prompted their immediate arrest and placement in lawful custody pending further police action.

BY DCI.

