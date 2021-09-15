Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Kenyans are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta following a record increase of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which in turn will make the cost of living a living hell for the ordinary Kenyan.

Under the hashtag #FuelPrices, which trended the better part of Wednesday morning, Kenyans lamented that the cost of living had significantly increased since Uhuru took over the reins of power from Mwai Kibaki.

EPRA announced that petrol prices had increased by Ksh7.58 per liter to retail at Ksh134.72 in Nairobi while diesel increased by Ksh7.94 to retail at Ksh115.

On the other hand, kerosene spiked by Ksh12.97 to retail at Ksh110.2.

“Are we ready now perhaps to have long, hard, wise conversations on turning this country around? There is really no space at all for empty promises. Or tribalism. Or friend-ism. None,” Laura Walubengo, a content creator stated.

“When the President campaigned under the rain not so long ago, the prices were about 50% of what they are now.”

“It’s probably the hardest a government has worked to ruin the cost of living of its people!” Tim Kipchumba, a netizen weighed in.

Secretary-General of the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK), Stephen Mutoro, argued that as a result of the fuel price increase, the cost of food, transport and production would be escalated.

“Kenya’s opaque and unpredictable fuel pricing will hurt the economy and strain FDIs,” Mutoro stated.

The fuel prices have been going up since April, save for August when the regulator retained the July prices.

