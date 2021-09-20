Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Lawmakers associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga are currently working on a bill that will expand the Executive by introducing the positions of Prime Minister, two deputy Prime Ministers, and two Deputy Presidents.

The bill, which is being prepared in Mombasa by the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation and Oversight Committee, proposes several amendments to the Constitution to create the three positions.

One of the sources in the meeting said that the bill is being pushed to ensure that it takes effect before the 2022 presidential election.

“This bill must be ready before the 2022 presidential election and we are working with the timelines given by our seniors,” said the source.

The source said Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been receiving daily briefings from the chair of the committee and Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni.

The development comes even as Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday warned MPs against trying to amend the constitution through Parliament.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga are doing anything they can to amend the constitution to create more seats and accommodate more leaders in the next government.

The duo tried to change the constitution through Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) but the High Court and Court of Appeal declared the document as unconstitutional, null and void.

