Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger has revealed the identity of the politician who has been arming bandits in Laikipia County with sophisticated weaponry such as M16 rifles.

An M16 rifle is a 223 calibre (5.56 millimetre) gas-operated magazine-fed rifle for semi-automatic or automatic operation used by militaries across the world.

On Tuesday, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, George Natembeya, said that the bandits who have so far killed 9 people in two weeks have overpowered the police because they use M16 Rifles.

Many Kenyans challenged the government to explain how the bandits came to own M16 rifles yet they are supposed to be used by the military personnel only.

However, details have emerged over the politician who has been arming bandits with dangerous weapons.

According to Rein Asamo, a blogger based in Nairobi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, former Tiaty MP, Asman Kamama, and his successor, William Kamket, are the men behind banditry in Laikipia and Baringo counties.

Asamo said Gideon Moi uses his two choppers to smuggle arms in the country and take them to the bandits.

This is what he posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

