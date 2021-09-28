Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – As Kenyan football lovers continue to digest midfielder Victor Wanyama’s retirement from international football, details have emerged about the intrigues behind his shocking decision.

Wanyama, 30, announced on Monday that he has brought curtains down on his time with Harambee Stars.

“Growing up, it was always my dream to get the chance to represent my country,” Wanyama said in a statement.

“With a great deal of pride, I can say that I have been fortunate to live my dream! These past 14 years have gone beyond what I ever thought possible.

“But all good things must come to an end eventually, and the time has come to hand over the team to the next generation so that they too can make their mark and help our country reach even greater heights.

“I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field but until then, I will still be the Harambee Stars’ biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys on from the sidelines.”

Wanyama, who currently plies his trade with Major League Soccer outfit CF Montreal, made his international debut in May 2007 and scored seven goals in 64 outings for Harambee Stars.

He also captained the national side at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, when Kenya finished third in their group behind eventual finalists Algeria and Senegal.

However, he seemed to have fallen down the pecking order after being overlooked for selection for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

While his statement didn’t insinuate any fallout with the powers that be at the embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF), it has emerged that Wanyama may have decided to walk away from the national team due to frustrations from FKF President, Nick Mwendwa.

According to blogger Robert Alai, Mwendwa has been demanding a fee from international players to be fielded in the national team.

Taking to Twitter, Alai wrote, “But Wanyama resigned mainly because of the 10 percent the soprano Nick demands from international players to be fielded in the national team.”

This comes after betting firm Odibets ended its Sh127 million sponsorship deal to FKF after the Nick Mwendwa-led federation failed to account for the sponsorship money.

FKF has had many sponsors but all have left due to Nick Mwendwa’s lack of transparency.

Wanyama is one of the most prominent Kenyan exports, having featured for Scottish giants Celtic and Premier League duo Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.