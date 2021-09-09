Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – The ongoing skirmishes in Laikipia County have left 10 people dead and property worth millions destroyed.

Discord between pastoralist communities and settled landowners is a long-standing issue in Laikipia, but the recent escalation highlights wider environmental shifts, as well as political tensions around the election and land.

A potent mix of bad politics, land grievances, recurring droughts, and unresolved historical land injustices are to blame for perpetual skirmishes that have shocked the country in the last two weeks.

Among the 10 dead, 3 are police officers.

Bandits, who claim to be the original inhabitants of Laikipia, have been causing mayhem in Ol Moran area, blaming the ‘outsiders’ for occupying their ancestral land.

Laikipia County has more than 21 ranches owned by white settlers, which occupy almost half of the county.

Here is the list of 21 ranches in Laikipia County and the owners and their nationalities.

