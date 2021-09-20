Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is not political as many people perceive, but economic after the two disagreed on the financial firm that was to be picked to roll out Safaricom’s multibillion Fuliza program after the 2017 General Elections.

According to sources, Uhuru and Ruto suggested different banks to sponsor the Fuliza deal which gives room to Mpesa users to get an overdraft even if their balance is insufficient.

Ruto reportedly fronted Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to roll out the program while Uhuru together with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi fronted the National Commercial Bank of Africa (NCBA) that eventually bagged the deal despite an earlier agreement that KCB would also be included in the Safaricom’s program.

This deal saw Ruto lose billions of shillings he would have bagged as commissions if KCB was to be included in the fuliza program.

The source revealed that Ruto had been made to believe that he was part of the deal during the 2017 electioneering period only to be cheated out.

If the deal went on as planned Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank and NCBA Bank would have introduced the payments interface on M-Pesa which allows customers pre-authorization of transactions for payments to be made later.

The DP is said to have used all his energy to campaign for Uhuru to be re-elected in 2017 with the hope of bagging the billions from the Fuliza deal, the cash he was planning to use in his 2022 presidential ambitions, and little did he know that he was only being used to help in Uhuru’s campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST