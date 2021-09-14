Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Meru Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Mithika Linturi, is now staring at a possible jail term after he attempted to rape a married woman in Nanyuki.

This is after he was charged at Milimani Court for the heinous incident that occurred on 30th January 2021.

According to the police charge sheet, Linturi attempted to rape a 36-year old married woman by the name Beryl Akoth Owondo at a hotel in Nanyuki when her husband was out.

The incident is said to have occurred at Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki at around 3 am.

According to reports, Linturi is alleged to have entered a couple’s hotel room when the husband was out and attempted to rape the wife.

Beryl told the police that Linturi timed when her husband was out and tiptoed into their room, and since lights were off, she never suspected anything as she thought it was her husband who had returned.

She claims the sexually starved Linturi did not wait as he went straight to bed and started touching and caressing her for 30 minutes before her husband came knocking on the door.

Linturi was also charged with committing an indecent act with an adult, subverting provisions of section 11(A) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST