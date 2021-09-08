Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Renowned media personality, Anita Nderu, is officially off the market after her traditional dowry payment was held over the weekend.

The beautiful TV host is set to marry her American fiancé Barret Raftery in an invite-only wedding that will be hosted at a high-end location in Nanyuki.

Anita’s Ruracio ceremony took place on Sunday, September 5 at the Fort Smith Gardens in Loresho.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Anita and her soon-to-be husband were dressed in African attire during the colourful ceremony.

She posted a photo from her Ruracio ceremony and captioned it, “Everything about you makes my heart melt with happiness. I wanted to cherish my human and keep him to myself for as long as I could. Since the cat is out of the bag now, at least spell his name right. He is Mr. Barrett Raftery.”

She first introduced her Mzungu boyfriend in February this year during her birthday party.

Before she met her mzungu boyfriend, she was in a relationship with an Indian man.

She dated the Indian man for 10 years but their relationship ended in tears.

Here are photos from her Ruracio ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.