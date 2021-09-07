Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Officer II

Job Grade CASB 7 (CASB 19/8/2021) – 1

Basic Salary: Kshs. 49,000

House Allowance: Kshs. 18, 000

Other Allowance: Kshs. 8,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of County Assembly;

Initiating and conduct anticipatory research and analysis on key policy issues;

Providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis, including assessing the strength and weaknesses of policy options;

Maintaining a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues,

Legislation and major public policy issues/questions;

Ensure quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view; and

Providing back up to County Assembly

Requirements for Appointment

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Social Sciences, Economics or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Minimum experience of three (3) years in the relevant field;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance; and

Proficiency in computer application skills;

Meet with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER