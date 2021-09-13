Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Site Lead Research Assistant

Centre for Microbiology Research

KEMRI- RCTP

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Opening Date: 9th September 2021

Background Information:

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in collaboration with the Washington University in St. Louis (Wash U) is currently conducting research projects that include the ADAPT-I (Adaptive Strategy for Preventing and Treating Lapses of Retention in Adult HIV Care (ADAPT-R) Study and ADAPT-R-II. The ADAPT studies utilise the novel sequential multiple assignment randomized trial (SMART) approach to assess the effectiveness and cost efficiency of a family of sequential strategies to prevent initial lapses in HIV retention and to treat those that occur.

We have the below vacancy in ADAPT (Adaptive Strategy for Preventing and Treating Lapses of Retention in Adult HIV Care (AdaPT-R) Study

Position: Site Lead Research Assistant (1 Position) K MR/ 7 Vacancy No. FN-01-09-2021

Reports to: Assistant Coordinator

Location: Kisumu

Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period

Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversight and study management at the site

Conduct participant recruitment, screening, informed consent, and randomization/re- randomization

Data collection, data entry, documentation, and organization per the study protocol and standard operating procedures

Site stock management

Send daily site reports

Communicate regularly with the Study Coordinators and other study staff and will respond to data and study queries with information and reports as required

Assist caregivers and adolescents with disclosure support

Maintain study registers, logs, and files and make sure all study documents are kept secure and locked

Write reports and participate in study meetings as required

Participant follow up and tracing

Required Qualifications and experience

Diploma in Community Health, Social Work & Community Development or any other related Diploma in Social Sciences with C plain and above in O level

At least two years of research assistant experience

Other Required Skills

Motorcycle riding will be an added advantage

Excellent Computer skills

How To Apply

Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org – (Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email) not later than 29th September 2021 at 5pm.

Applicants should attach the following:

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

A copy of National Identity card or passport

KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY;

PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted