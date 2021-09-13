Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Site Lead Research Assistant
Centre for Microbiology Research
KEMRI- RCTP
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Opening Date: 9th September 2021
Background Information:
The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in collaboration with the Washington University in St. Louis (Wash U) is currently conducting research projects that include the ADAPT-I (Adaptive Strategy for Preventing and Treating Lapses of Retention in Adult HIV Care (ADAPT-R) Study and ADAPT-R-II. The ADAPT studies utilise the novel sequential multiple assignment randomized trial (SMART) approach to assess the effectiveness and cost efficiency of a family of sequential strategies to prevent initial lapses in HIV retention and to treat those that occur.
We have the below vacancy in ADAPT (Adaptive Strategy for Preventing and Treating Lapses of Retention in Adult HIV Care (AdaPT-R) Study
Position: Site Lead Research Assistant (1 Position) K MR/ 7 Vacancy No. FN-01-09-2021
Reports to: Assistant Coordinator
Location: Kisumu
Duration: 1 Year Renewable Contract as per KEMRI Scheme of Service. The first 3 months is a probation period
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Oversight and study management at the site
- Conduct participant recruitment, screening, informed consent, and randomization/re- randomization
- Data collection, data entry, documentation, and organization per the study protocol and standard operating procedures
- Site stock management
- Send daily site reports
- Communicate regularly with the Study Coordinators and other study staff and will respond to data and study queries with information and reports as required
- Assist caregivers and adolescents with disclosure support
- Maintain study registers, logs, and files and make sure all study documents are kept secure and locked
- Write reports and participate in study meetings as required
- Participant follow up and tracing
Required Qualifications and experience
- Diploma in Community Health, Social Work & Community Development or any other related Diploma in Social Sciences with C plain and above in O level
- At least two years of research assistant experience
Other Required Skills
- Motorcycle riding will be an added advantage
- Excellent Computer skills
How To Apply
Applications to be done through the email hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org – (Indicate Position & Vacancy Number as the subject of your Email) not later than 29th September 2021 at 5pm.
Applicants should attach the following:
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number) and date available to start working for the study
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address
- Two letters of reference with contact telephone numbers
- Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts
- A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
- A copy of National Identity card or passport
KEMRI or any of its programs, Studies or Projects does not solicit for Money or any form of reward for a Job applicant to be considered for employment. Any such requests should be immediately reported to the HR department. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY;
PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
