icipe is a pan-African and non-profit Centre of Excellence for research and development and capacity building in insect science and its applications. Its mission is to help alleviate poverty, ensure food and nutritional security and improve the overall health status of peoples of the tropics by developing and extending management tools and strategies for harmful and useful arthropods, while preserving the natural resource base through research and capacity building. Since its establishment in 1970, icipe has become a significant contributor to science and innovation required to meet the health and food security challenges of sub-Saharan Africa. The Centre has achieved this status by developing alternative and environmentally friendly pest and vector management technologies and products that are effective, selective, non-polluting, non-resistance inducing, and are affordable to resource-limited rural and urban communities. icipe is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with offices in Ethiopia and Uganda, a major station on the shores of Lake Victoria, and several other field stations in Kenya. Employing close to 500 international and national staff, icipe also has approximately 150 graduate students who contribute to its research portfolio annually. The Centre currently has operations in more than 40 African countries, and thriving partnerships with universities and research organizations across the world. (http://www.icipe.org)

Please also download icipe’s Vision and Strategy 2021–2025: http://www.icipe.org/system/files_force/about/corporate_publications_files/icipe_Vision_and_Strategy_2021- 2025.pdf

icipe seeks to recruit a Research Assistant II in the Animal Rearing and Containment Unit (Human Health Theme). The position is tenable at the icipe Dudville campus. This is two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Overall Purpose of the Job

This position will involve a variety of laboratory activities related to maintenance of insect colonies for experimental assays, organisation of feeds for insects, laboratory maintenance and assistance in set up of bioassays while adhering to correct standard operating procedures and health and safety guidelines for rearing various species and strains of mosquitoes such as Anopheles gambiae, Culex qunquifasciatus, Anopheles arabiensis and Aedes aegypti. The work plays an important role in the foundation stages of research and development (R&D) and in scientific analysis and investigation.

Specific Duties

Maintenance and upscaling of various mosquito colonies as outlined above.

Maintenance of mosquito rearing facility and accessories.

Procurement of consumables and logistics for mosquito rearing.

Assisting students and scientists in setting up experiments, data collection, and analysis.

Requirements/Qualifications

Diploma in Applied sciences

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an insect rearing

Core Competencies

The successful candidate must have:

The ability to work independently and respect

Knowledge of laboratory procedures on insect rearing, sorting thrips according to their identity.

Basic verbal and written communication skills

Basic interpersonal/human relation

The ability to maintain records and inventories in detail.

The ability to operate simple laboratory equipment.

Reporting

This position reports to the ARCU Project Coordinator.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications will be accepted up to 17th September 2021. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees, including e-mail addresses; and (c) a statement illustrating suitability against the listed qualifications/competencies/ abilities, and skills.

Candidates are required to apply online through: http://recruit.icipe.org or by email: recruitment@icipe.org

icipe is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equity, teamwork, and respect for diversity.