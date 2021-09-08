Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Renowned politician Ambassador Orie Rogo Manduli is dead.

According to family sources, Manduli died at a city hospital while undergoing treatment.

Most Kenyans knew her for her unique and massive head scarfs that more often than not match the Nigerian-style dresses she so much loved.

One of her most recognizable feats was being the first woman of African descent to participate in the East African Safari Rally in 1974 and 1975.

Manduli was born in Maseno to Gordon Rogo, who was a headmaster and later a councillor, and Zeruiah Adhiambo who taught at Kisumu Technical College.

She attended Ng’iya Girls’ High School and then Butere Girls and then “Masaku California” (Machakos Girls).

In an interview last year, Manduli revealed that she was a trained teacher but never set a foot in class to teach as she got married immediately after attending the Machakos Teachers College.

Her fast marriage hit the rocks and she was re-married in 1980 to a Zambian and cousin of former president Frederick Chiluba, Norman Manduli.

Norman died in 2003.

Manduli is survived by two daughters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST