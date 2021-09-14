Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Celebrated political analyst, Herman Manyora, has opined that Deputy President William Ruto is the biggest loser after the Catholic and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) barred politicians from the pulpit.

Speaking yesterday, Manyora argued that opponents of Ruto, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, had the government muscle hence a wide range of options to carry on with their campaigns.

Manyora noted that through the government, the team could use the Provincial Administration system such as chiefs and Sub-chiefs to reach a bigger audience.

Ruto and his allies, on the other hand, had the church as part of integral platforms from which to conduct his campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Besides, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has banned political rallies to curb the spread of Covid-19, something that is proving counterproductive for Ruto.

“I can see this thing affecting William Ruto much more because those on the other side have the government on their side.

“They can reach people through provincial administration including the chiefs and assistant chiefs,” stated Manyora.

The analyst further argued that those allied to the state had the privilege of power in which the government can break the law once in a while and look away.

With the Covid-19 restrictions in place, Manyora also reckoned that the race would narrow down to rich competitors able to sustain campaigns through digital media platforms.

“If it becomes impossible to engage through those traditional avenues, then the game must change.

“I am talking about social media, mainstream media and town halls and I can see this affecting some people more than others,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST