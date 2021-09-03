Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – As the 2022 race to State House gathers momentum with politicians angling themselves in readiness for the battle, political analyst Herman Manyora has some disheartening news for the ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is set to square it out with Deputy President William Ruto for the country’s top seat.

According to Manyora, Raila may get fewer votes in the 2022 presidential race than he got in the 2017 General Election if President Uhuru Kenyatta fails to broker a truce between the One Kenya Alliance principals and the ODM leader.

Venting on Youtube, Manyora argued that the recent dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA) will cost Raila Odinga a good number of votes.

“Certainly, the numbers will go down because of his poor working relationship with One Kenya Alliance principals,” Manyora said.

The trio of Musala Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), worked closely with Mr. Odinga in the 2017 presidential race under the NASA coalition where the former Prime Minister garnered 6.8 million votes against President Uhuru Kenyatta who scooped 8.2 million votes.

But Mudavadi, Kalonzo, and Wetang’ula have since vowed not to work with Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential elections over what they term as mistrust from the all-time presidential aspirant; something that may be counterproductive for the former PM.

