Records Management Officer I

CASB 6 (CASB 33/8/2021) – 1 Basic Salary: Kshs. 56,370

House Allowance: Kshs. 18,000 Other Allowance: Kshs. 8,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall responsible of records management in the

Interpret and implement record management policies and procedures;

Develop records management systems for the storage of assembly documents;

Liaising with relevant departments and professional agencies on the management of the records in the Assembly;

Training and career development of the records management staff

Coordinating and preparation for disposal schedule of records and documents in liaison with relevant government agencies;

Coordinating the procurement process as per the approved procurement plan;

Coordinating and Identifying unit’s training needs based on performance appraisal reports; and

Mentoring and coaching staff in Records Management

Ensure that file movement records are updated and maintained;

Responsible for efficient and effective management of registry services

Determine and prepare disposal schedule of records and documents in liaison with relevant government agencies;

Preparation and submission of budget estimates for registry services ;

Identifying unit’s training needs based on performance appraisal reports; and

Supervision and guidance of staff in Records Management

Requirements for Appointment

minimum experience of three (3) years in the relevant field;

Bachelor’s degree in Records Management, Information Science or Archiving from a recognized institution;

Shown outstanding professional competence and administrative ability in the management of records functions

Registration with relevant professional body;

Clear understanding of the national development goals, policies and priorities and role of records management in the

Meet with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER