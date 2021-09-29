Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB REF: EHC/1600/21

Our client is a Member’s Association for the Insurance companies in Kenya, which was established in 1978 as a consultative and advisory body for the insurance industry are looking to hire a dedicated individual for the role of Receptionist.

Overall Purpose

Responsible to the Human Resource & Administration Officer for providing front-line customer service, operating the telephone switchboard, receiving documents brought by hand and courier service, answering queries, and directing clients to appropriate staff within the Association.

Responsibilities

Operate the PABX telephone switchboard to relay incoming, outgoing, and inter-office calls and connect callers to appropriate persons, and also provide relevant information as requested.

Welcome visitors and record their details such as name, time of call, date, nature of business, person to see or talk to, schedule appointments; direct people to correct destination and the person to be seen.

Receive, letters and other documents brought by hand or courier deliveries and dispatch them to the registry.

Ensure collection of information and documents by member companies.

Maintain accurate record of calls placed, determining whether they are official or business.

Ascertain specific information in order to determine appropriate answers to queries made by customers or members of the public.

Ensure information of staff member’s whereabouts and availability to effectively direct callers/visitors.

Ensure that reception area remains tidy by straightening magazines, ensuring water dispensers are filled, clean cups are available and generally all items/furniture and equipment are well placed.

Assist in typing payment requests, penalties letters, and reminders to member companies.

Qualifications

Diploma in switchboard management, Front Office Management, or equivalent

Training in Front Office Operations, Customer care or equivalent.

Certificate in Computer packages.

Minimum two (2) years relevant experience in front office/customer service, preferably in the insurance industry.

Key Competencies

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with staff, visitors, and members of the public in both English and Kiswahili languages.

Strong interpersonal relationships and ability to develop constructive and cooperative working relationships with others and maintaining them over time.

Demonstrated experience in operating a switchboard telephone applying business telephone procedures and etiquette and providing information.

Ability to give full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.

Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for service delivery, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems, maintaining and filing records for rapid retrieval, and office procedures and terminology.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should email their application letter accompanied with a detailed CV in PDF format clearly indicating their current and expected salary to the following email address: recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke

Applications should be received on or before the close of business on Thursday 7th October 2021.