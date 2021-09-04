Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 September 2021 -Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has been exercising after he was involved in a road accident on his way to the burial of the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

The vocal Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio walks for kilometres to keep fit and also attends physiotherapy sessions conducted by professionals from the Karen Hospital.

A video of Tuju exercising while in the company of his security team has sparked reactions online.

A chase car was following him from behind as he jogged on a busy road.

The video that was shared by Robert Alai has sparked different reactions from social media users.

Some accused Tuju of wasting taxpayer’s money while others wondered why he can’t go to Ngong Hills and jog without causing inconveniences to other motorists.

Here’s the video and reactions from Netizens.

