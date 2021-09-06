Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto after he bragged that he makes Sh 1.5 million daily from selling poultry eggs.

Last week, Ruto said he has over 200,000 chickens and on average, he sells 150,000 eggs per day, translating to a cool Sh 1.5 million daily.

However, in a statement on Monday, Tuju challenged Ruto to show Kenyans his proof of tax payments from his chicken business.

Tuju, who is also a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, said just like Ruto was transparent enough to share information about his humongous earnings, he should likewise, show his tax records.

“We congratulate DP Ruto for his chicken farm that makes Sh1.5 million every day. We also request him to show the big payments he made to the KRA. Give unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar,” Tuju said.

“People of goodwill may have thought of making a contribution (to Ruto) but with an income of Sh 1.5 million, the deputy president is okay,” Tuju added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST