Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, made it rain cash in Bungoma, days after the DP’s visit to the county.

This is after he was caught on camera handing over bundles of money to a large crowd that had congregated at a field.

In the video, the MP is seen handing over money to his aides from the top of his car and instructing them to distribute it to the women who were present.

The aides are also filmed distributing the same to women who had congregated at the location.

Women lined up to receive their share while rejoicing and ululating as the aides distributed the cash.

Upon receiving their shares, the women danced showing the notes to the MP as a way of appreciation and gratitude.

The video emerged just days after Deputy President William Ruto visited Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

He was hosted by Barasa and former Kakamega Senator, Bonny Khalwale.

Watch the video below

