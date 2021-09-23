Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has addressed the issue of leaders who have criminal cases and want to vie on ODM tickets during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Thursday, Sifuna said ODM will not lock out anyone from contesting for various seats in 2022 whether or not someone is criminal, corrupt or murderer, saying as long as the court has not barred him, he/she will be eligible for ODM ticket.

However, he threw the ball in the voters’ court to make the right choice at the ballot.

“The party cannot lock someone out unless the court has barred them.

“So, if you see someone has bad morals go to the ballot and make sure that even though one was given a party ticket, they cannot get the position,” he highlighted.

Sifuna asked those seeking party tickets to avoid nagging party officials and instead talk to constituents of areas where they want to be elected for those are the ones who make the determination.

“I have stopped meeting with aspirants in my office and taking photos as aspirants are using the photos to intimidate their rivals,” he stated, warning against those who misuse the photos and lie about fake endorsements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST