Friday, September 17, 2021 – Billionaire businessman Jimi Wanjigi has disclosed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s closely guarded secret as the country readies to go to polls next year.

Speaking during his Nyanza tour, Wanjigi revealed that he is the last bullet Raila has been talking about which will pierce through his opponents, among them Deputy President William Ruto, to deliver the presidency to ODM.

He told residents that he is the only hope for the ODM party to clinch the presidential seat that they have admired for long.

He argued that he is determined to get to the State House, even if it means ruining his long-term relationship with Raila Odinga.

“You must remember what Baba has been telling you all this while about the last bullet he has in his quest for power.”

“That last bullet is standing in front of you now asking that you hold his hands and support him for the presidency,” Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi has been locking horns with other members of the ODM party, as he seeks change in leadership, eyeing the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST