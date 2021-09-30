Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – It appears that the recent endorsement of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by Mt. Kenya billionaires to go for the 2022 presidency caught Deputy President William Ruto and his allies by surprise.

So surprised that Tuesday’s meeting by the billionaire club has irked Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Venting on social media, Wamuchomba, who is an ardent supporter of Ruto, poured cold water on the billionaires club meeting that endorsed Raila, saying the Mt. Kenya Foundation is apolitical and therefore does not represent the view of the people in the region.

“Dear Mt. Kenya Foundation. You have finally declared it is Raila for president.

“Unfortunately, you are apolitical hence, you do not represent the views of the people from the Mt Kenya region.

“So statements like ‘our people’ are inappropriate in such commitments,” she stated.

The vocal lawmaker also alleged that the foundation has been blind on important issues affecting the country, citing recent demolitions in Githurai and Kahawa West as well as cattle rustling in Laikipia.

She said the foundation has no authority to represent the voices of the people, saying she will not be influenced into voting for Raila come next year.

On Tuesday, Mt. Kenya region tycoons under the Mt Kenya Foundation umbrella gathered for a consultative meeting at Safari Park Hotel with Raila Odinga as the chief guest.

They endorsed the Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader for the 2022 presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST