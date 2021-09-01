Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, is off the market after proposing to his beautiful girlfriend in one of the lavish hotels in Nairobi.

Jakakimba got down on one knee like a gentleman while armed with a ring and asked his girlfriend for a hand in marriage.

The beautiful lady proudly accepted Jakakimba’s marriage proposal and shed tears of joy as he put a ring on her finger.

The hunk lawyer looked polished in a designer suit while his wife to be looked elegant in a red dress during the colourful marriage proposal.

“HERE’s to The Woman that’s good and sweet, here’s to The Woman that’s true, that’s real; here’s to The Woman that forever rules my Heart, here’s to you, Nyasuba – a thing of beauty is a joy forever, here’s to you my Friend. What a Beautiful Soul,” he captioned the photos.

Jakakimba was previously married to a lady called Lynette, who dumped him for an aging senior Government official.

Jakakimba and his ex-wife are embroiled in an ugly court battle over the custody of their children.

Not much is known about his new fiancé.

Below are photos of Jakimba’s wife-to-be.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.