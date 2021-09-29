Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide, Philip Etale, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being a dictator in the UDA Party.

Etale, who is ODM’s communications director, said Ruto is assuring party members of free and fair elections yet he is not democratic.

He questioned whether the DP can allow another person to contest for the presidential ticket in the UDA party.

According to Etale, dictatorship is a trait Ruto has held all along.

“They talk about democracy, branding other parties undemocratic. They have not told us whom their small god is contesting with for their party’s presidential ticket.”

“A dictator is born, not made. He grew up knowing dictatorship hence no room for competition,” Philip Teale wrote.

The ODM communications director was responding to a statement by Ruto, where he assured all UDA members of free and fair nominations.

In June, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said all the candidates seeking elective positions will go through the nominations process.

She said that not even William Ruto will be given a direct ticket in the presidential race.

Ruto has been keen on calming a storm on UDA nominations after a section of members perceived that he will give direct tickets to his close allies.

The perception caused a rift in UDA, with some of its members from Mt Kenya ditching the political outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST