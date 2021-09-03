Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a meeting with Meru professionals yesterday as he prepares himself for the 2022 battle.

While giving his speech, Raila went down memory lane, recalling how, at the height of the agitation for increased political space in the country, he, together with others, were threatened, and in some cases, actually forced into exile by none other than the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

He narrated how, at one point, Paul Muite even disappeared and couldn’t be located.

He then went ahead to explain how Charles Rubia was mistreated by the Moi regime so brutally that eventually, he contracted a disease that caused him to lose his proper voice.

“He also highlighted Kenneth Matiba’s struggles against the government, and how they left him broken and a shell of his former self.

Raila’s narration regarding what the late dictator did to them has put his relationship with Gideon Moi in jeopardy and is a question of wait and see how the Baringo senator will react to it.

Raila’s relationship with Gideon has been a cordial one and the Baringo senator has even been touted to become Baba’s running mate in 2022.

On the other hand, Meru professionals at the meeting, led by the Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, emphasized the need to mend fences politically and staying alive to the fact that politics is fluid and both friends and enemies keep changing.

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission boss Justice Aaron Ringera was perhaps the most categorical and unequivocal of the day’s speakers after he not only outlined the good that he had seen in Raila but also vowed to vote for him.

