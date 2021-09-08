Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has trashed Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative, terming it as retrogressive.

In his lecture at the University of Nairobi yesterday, Raila said Ruto’s hustler narrative is unrealistic as it promised youth jobs of yesteryears in a fast-changing world.

“People who were promised digital jobs, who were promised knowledge-based economy, who were promised double-digit economic growth, are now being offered wheelbarrows and being told Kazi ni Kazi,” stated Raila in a direct attack on Ruto’s campaign approach which seeks to appeal to the ordinary Kenyan.

Raila further accused Ruto’s hustler narrative of taking back the country to using outdated tools that were used by our great ancestors in this era when nations are sending their children to explore the universe.

“In an era when nations are sending their sons and daughters to planet Mars, I refuse to tell the children of Kenya that the tools our great, great ancestors used in the pre-historic age represent some kind of revolution that can take them places,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister refused to board the hustler narrative and instead said he would wish to prepare the youths of Kenya on where the world is headed to.

“I want to prepare Kenyan youths for jobs of the future, not jobs of yesterday.”

“I want to focus the youth of Kenya on where the world is going, not where the world is coming from,” Raila said.

Previously, Raila and his allies have branded Ruto’s hustler narrative or bottom-up economic approach a recipe for class wars in the country.

