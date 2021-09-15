Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should do what is humanly possible to block Deputy President William Ruto from becoming president if he wants to survive.

This was revealed by Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, who sensationally claimed that Ruto is planning to send Raila to prison when he becomes president next year.

Speaking during an interview, Malala, who is one of ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s ardent supporters, detailed how Raila will be a prisoner under Ruto’s presidency.

He argued that the same will happen to Ruto if Raila ascends to power after the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Justifying his claims, the outspoken Senator made it clear that the two leaders have deep-rooted enmity and bitterness that if either of them gets the top seat, they will seek to punish the other.

Malala went further to allege that both Raila and Ruto have created conditions of two extremes pitting against one another in the political atmosphere in the country.

Malala added that if Raila clinches the top seat, half of the country will gladly welcome that win while the other half will frown over it. As a result, he argued, the country will remain divided.

The same outcome would be expected if Ruto becomes the next president.

According to the first-time Senator, for the country to avoid the looming division that will be brought about by Raila and Ruto, then a neutral leader must be given a chance.

In his appeal to ODM leader and Ruto, he urged them to compromise their candidacy for the sake of the country, arguing that the nation needs healing from all manner of political intolerance.

“We need a leader who will not hold any grudge against another leader.”

“Let me assure you if Raila becomes the next president he will imprison Ruto, if Ruto becomes the next president he will do the same to Raila.”

“These guys have deep-rooted anger,” Malala remarked.

The Kakamega Senator insisted that the anger and bitterness that exists between the two is beyond just politics, therefore, risks hurting the entire nation.

