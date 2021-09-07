Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Member of Parliament has claimed his life is in danger.

Speaking on Monday inside a police station, Teso South MP, Godfrey Omuse said he has been receiving death threats from unknown people whom he said are ready to harm him.

The thugs, he said, have been warning him to be careful politically or else he’ll face their wrath.

“Politics has a lot of issues,” Omuse said.

“As I speak now, I have received death threats, but I want to tell my people that even with these intimidations, I will remain steadfast in advocating for what is good for them and engage in good politics in Teso South constituency, Busia County and by extension Kenya,” Omuse added.

He reported the matter to Kotur police station.

The threats come after the MP announced that he’ll be defending his seat come 2022.

Omuse is a close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the ODM party leader.

